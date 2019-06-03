Pulp Studio Expands Architectural Glass Product Offerings with Introduction of the Ultra-Thin, Light and Damage Resistant DermaGlass™

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulp Studio, the leading designers and manufacturers of technically superior decorative glass for commercial markets has added to its rich catalog of architectural glass with the introduction of DermaGlass™, a highly durable, light-weight glass strong enough for exteriors and facades, as well as interiors.

Pulp Studio’s new ultra-thin and durable DermaGlass™

DermaGlass™ is only 1.3mm in thickness, yet it is as durable and damage resistant as more traditional thicker heat-treated glass. Using an ion-exchange process, DermaGlass™ is highly resilient and extremely versatile. Due to its thin profile it can be used by designers to bend the glass around columns or into decorative shapes.

"We have been perfecting DermaGlass™ for more than two years; we knew there was a void in the decorative and technical architectural glass market for something that provides both exceptional strength and durability as well as the ability to be 'designed', and DermaGlass™ is that product," said Bernard Lax, founder and CEO of Pulp Studio. "The fact that DermaGlass™ weighs so much less than traditional glass products makes it perfect for indoor applications like elevator cab panels that need both high strength and minimal weight. We are excited about continuing to find creative uses for this new product family."

Available in sizes up to 58" x 118" DermaGlass™ can be used with Pintura back-painted coatings or laminated with graphic interlayers. The glass can be also be produced with a honeycombed core for additional safety. DermaGlass™ panels fit together seamlessly, providing architects, developers and builders with the perfect solution when architectural glass is needed.

DermaGlass™ meets the following US standards for indoor use:

CPSC 16

CFR 1201

ANSI Z97.1-2009

ASTM E84

ANSI maximum impact Class A

CPSC maximum impact level Cat II

For images and press release click here.

About Pulp Studio

Pulp Studio has been designing and manufacturing technically advanced decorative glass for commercial markets since its inception in 1997. Founder and CEO Bernard Lax is a passionate advocate for the creative uses of glass as a building element and the brand's defining mission from the beginning was to fill the void in the market for innovative uses of glass in interior and façade projects. Pulp Studio's technique combines technical prowess with design sensibility; creating products that reside at the intersection of fashion and function.

Pulp Studio employs craftsmen, artists, scientists and inventors who view working with glass as an artistic endeavor – their medium being glass. The company's capabilities include bending, hand-color coating, laser etching, glass carving, screen print imaging, drilling and notching, and a patented system for uniformly illuminating panels using high-intensity LEDs. Every project is another opportunity for Pulp Studio to further enrich the idea of 'custom' by delivering products that are superior in design and functionality. One of the company's insulated glass products, Ombra™ achieves a solar heat gain coefficient superior to that of other insulated glass units, dramatically reducing climate control requirements and providing significant energy savings over the life of a building.

Working in collaboration with architects and design studios, Pulp Studio's products have been used in numerous high-profile projects including the Seattle Space Needle, the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California, the Wilshire Grand in downtown Los Angeles and the Gores Group Headquarters in Beverly Hills, California.

In 2019, Pulp Studio introduced an innovative ultra-thin product called DermaGlass™. Weighing considerably less than the industry standard, DermaGlass™ is exceptionally strong, flexible, durable and scratch-resistant. Because of its lighter weight, DermaGlass™ is well-suited for use in elevators, exterior facades and its ability to be laminated or backpainted makes it applicable for interior or decorative applications.

For more information, visit www.pulpstudio.com

For photography, interviews or questions, please call Lori Dolnick at 609-490-0999 x22 or ldolnick@frankadvertisingus.com.

SOURCE Pulp Studio

Related Links

https://www.pulpstudio.com

