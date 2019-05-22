Pulpdent Corporation Donates Fluoride Varnish, Sealants and Dental Mirrors to Special Olympics Games in Abu Dhabi
Dental manufacturer and Special Smiles program work together to increase access to oral health care for special needs athletes
May 22, 2019, 07:52 ET
BOSTON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulpdent Corporation, a Boston-area dental research and manufacturing company, is a proud supporter of the Special Olympics Special Smiles program. For the March 2019 Special Olympics Games in Abu Dhabi, Pulpdent donated 750 applications of Embrace Fluoride Varnish, 400 applications of Embrace Pit & Fissure Sealant, and 3,000 single-use Flecta mirrors.
The Special Olympics Special Smiles program began in the 1990s, when dentist Dr. Steve Perlman and Eunice Kennedy Shriver met to discuss the lack of access to healthcare for people with intellectual disabilities. Dr. Perlman developed the Special Smiles program to provide free dental screenings to Special Olympics athletes.
Dr. Perlman is a past recipient of the Harold Berk Award for Excellence in the Treatment of Persons with Disabilities. The award is given in honor of Pulpdent's founder, Dr. Harold Berk, who was a founding member of the American Academy of Dentistry for Handicapped Children, now part of the Federation of Special Care Organizations.
According to Dr. Perlman, "children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities are the most medically and dentally underserved population. In addition, they tend to have the highest burden of disease. It is in Pulpdent's DNA to support programs like Special Olympics Special Smiles. We at Special Olympics are deeply grateful for Pulpdent's generous donation and for the company's longstanding commitment to improving access to oral health care for people with intellectual and development disabilities."
About PULPDENT® Corporation
PULPDENT® Corporation is a family-owned dental research, manufacturing company and leader in bioactive dental materials. ACTIVA BioACTIVE™, developed by PULPDENT, is the first esthetic bioactive restorative material. ACTIVA behaves much like natural teeth and stimulates the formation of apatite (the building blocks of teeth), chemically bonds to teeth and helps protect against decay. For over 70 years, Pulpdent has been committed to product innovation, clinical education and patient-centered care in the fields of restoratives, oral hygiene, endodontics, temporization, periodontics, orthodontics, and general dentistry. To stay updated on bioactivity and learn about the Heroic Dentistry Series, which demonstrates ACTIVA's unprecedented capabilities, visit the Pulpdent blog.
