Pulpdent Unveils New Website Featuring Bioactive Dental Materials

"We have streamlined the website design to make it more attractive and user-friendly while continuing to provide a wide variety of educational resources on clinical dentistry," says Media & Communications Manager Leah Berk.

The content-rich site features case studies and research by well-known clinicians, including Pulpdent founder Dr. Harold Berk, a pioneer in vital pulp therapy and root canal therapy and author of Save That Tooth.

Site visitors can find instructional videos, articles and customer testimonials about popular Pulpdent products, including Lime-Lite Enhanced, Embrace Prevention, Tuff-Temp Plus, Etch-Rite, Multi-Cal and ACTIVA BioACTIVE, the first tooth-colored bioactive dental filling materials. Launched in 2013, ACTIVA BioACTIVE products support the natural remineralization process by providing essential minerals, including calcium, phosphate and fluoride.

Learn more about ACTIVA BioACTIVE products from Pulpdent.

Pulpdent's new website will be updated on a regular basis with information on product launches, clinical case studies, scientific research and company news.

About Pulpdent Corporation

Pulpdent Corporation is a family-owned dental research, manufacturing company, and the developer of ACTIVA BioACTIVE™ and ACTIVA™ Presto™. ACTIVA BioACTIVE™ is the first esthetic bioactive restorative material and helps stimulate the formation of apatite (the building blocks of teeth), chemically bonds to teeth and helps protect against decay. ACTIVA™ Presto™ is the first light cure composite designed to mimic the properties of natural teeth with a mineral-enriched hydrophilic resin and a patented rubberized component that resists chipping and wear. For over 70 years, Pulpdent has been committed to product innovation, clinical education and patient-centered care in the fields of restoratives, oral hygiene, endodontics, temporization, periodontics, orthodontics, and general dentistry.

