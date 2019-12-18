Puls Announces Expanded Suite Of Home Services And New Membership Program, Puls+, In 22 Markets Across The U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puls, the trusted home services company, today announced the launch of more than a dozen new services in cities across the U.S. The new services include furniture assembly, appliance installation, sheetrock repair, interior painting, wall hanging, holiday light hanging, and more have been added to Puls's existing services including appliance repair, TV mounting, and mobile device repair. Puls also today announced the launch of Puls+, a membership program rolling out in cities across the U.S. The annual membership program provides consumers a 20% discount on all Puls services, priority booking, an extended guarantee, and premium customer support.

"We've taken the headache out of hiring technicians for home services. Our customers love our easy scheduling, same-day appointment availability, and quality guarantee," said CEO Mitch Galbraith. "We consistently hear from our customers they wish we offered more services, so we've responded."

"Offering the Puls+ membership program to consumers is another step in delivering on our promise to enable customers to truly 'own' their home. Puls+ makes in-home services from Puls even more affordable, faster and hassle-free," said Itai Hirsch, President & Co-Founder of Puls.

Puls has served more than 350,000 customers since its inception growing its nationwide network of skilled technicians to more than 6,000 providers and is now hiring to meet demand. The company saw a 425% year-over-year increase in the number of home services jobs completed by Puls technicians. The new membership program is available in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Antonio, Tampa, Tucson, and DC.

Bookings for home service appointments and signups for the membership program are accessible online via the Puls website: https://puls.com/membership

About Puls:

Puls is a San Francisco based company that provides in-home repairs and installations to customers across the U.S. Operating with a network of more than 6,000 fully vetted technicians. Puls offers appliance repair and other service appointments at the click of a button and empowers its professional technicians to quickly and efficiently fix problems and provide peace of mind. Puls makes your home work so you can make everything else work.

