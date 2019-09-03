Pulsating Maple Leaf Coin Another World-First

Another numismatic wonder is the 2020 $50 Fine Silver Coin – Real Shapes: The Common Loon. For the first time, the iconic loon designed by artist Robert-Ralph Carmichael for Canada's one-dollar circulation coin, sheds its circular enclosure. The result is a uniquely shaped, pure silver and gold-plated coin struck in the silhouette of the loon floating on the still water of a lake, just as it appears on Canada's "loonie". This is the first in a series that will bring to life the shapes of Canada's classic circulation coin designs, crafted from more than three ounces of pure silver.

Taking engraving relief to a whole new level is the 2019 $250 Fine Silver Ultra High Relief Coin – D-Day: A Snapshot in Time. Honouring the Canadian heroes of the June 6, 1944 D-Day landing at Juno Beach, this ultra high relief coin is the product of a close collaboration between veteran, military collector and author W.E. Storey, CD, and Mint engraver Traian Georgescu. Brought together by product manager Erica Maga, who wanted the Mint's final tribute to our D-Day veterans to capture the full scale of the operation, they studied scores of photographs of the historic landing. Together, they created an overhead view of the scene that unfolded at Bernières-sur-Mer with exceptional depth on a large scale and a relief height of almost 4 millimetres on a one-kilogram 99.99% pure silver coin.

Other finely crafted coins launching this month include:

2019 $200 Pure Gold Coin 40th Anniversary of the GML, a 2 oz. coin celebrating the signature sugar maple reverse design of one of the world's most coveted pure gold bullion coins;

Pure Gold Coin 40th Anniversary of the GML, a 2 oz. coin celebrating the signature sugar maple reverse design of one of the world's most coveted pure gold bullion coins; The 2019 $100 Fine Silver Coin Yousuf Karsh: The Roaring Lion; the third in a series of 10 oz. coins celebrating the famous Canadian photographer's work, with a reproduction of his legendary portrait of Winston Churchill ;

Fine Silver Coin Yousuf Karsh: The Roaring Lion; the third in a series of 10 oz. coins celebrating the famous Canadian photographer's work, with a reproduction of his legendary portrait of ; The 2020 $1 Fine Silver and $200 Pure Gold coins - Peace Dollar, a pair of meticulously engraved high-relief coins designed by retired Mint Engraver Susan Taylor;

Fine Silver and Pure Gold coins - Peace Dollar, a pair of meticulously engraved high-relief coins designed by retired Mint Engraver Susan Taylor; The 2020 Fine Silver Maple Leaf Fractional Set, featuring five 99.99% pure silver coins ranging from 1 oz. to 1/20 th oz. pieces. The 1 oz. reverse features artist Lisa Thomson Khan's design of a vividly coloured red maple leaf and Swarovski® element, as well as the opening bars to O Canada , officially adopted as Canada's national anthem in 1980;

oz. pieces. The 1 oz. reverse features artist design of a vividly coloured red maple leaf and Swarovski® element, as well as the opening bars to , officially adopted as national anthem in 1980; The colour-enhanced 2019 $10 Fine Silver Coin – 50th Anniversary of the Official Languages Act;

Fine Silver Coin – 50th Anniversary of the Official Languages Act; The 2019 $500 Fine Silver Coin Brilliant Mastery in Canada , a collaboration between artists Cathy Sabourin and Tony Bianco who designed an ornate, five-kilogram pure silver coin showcasing Canada's provincial and national coats of arms;

Fine Silver Coin Brilliant Mastery in , a collaboration between artists and who designed an ornate, five-kilogram pure silver coin showcasing provincial and national coats of arms; The 2019 $30 Fine Silver Coin – Majestic Birds In Motion: Great Horned Owls, a Pierre Leduc designed coloured coin featuring a multi-frame hologram emulating the motion of birds in flight;

Fine Silver Coin – Majestic Birds In Motion: Great Horned Owls, a designed coloured coin featuring a multi-frame hologram emulating the motion of birds in flight; The 2019 Two-Coin Set - Yin and Yang, featuring Aries Cheung-designed pure gold and silver teardrop-shaped coins;

The 2019 Holiday Gift Set;

The 2019 $3 Fine Silver Coin – Celebrating Canadian Fun and Festivities – Wine Tasting, designed by Steve Hepburn ; and

Fine Silver Coin – Celebrating Canadian Fun and Festivities – Wine Tasting, designed by ; and The 2019 $5 Fine Silver Coin – Zodiac Series: Libra, designed by Jori Van Der Linde .

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. Coin images are available here.

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coins are also available at Royal Canadian Mint' boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

