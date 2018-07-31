Pulse Electronics Releases PA4339.XXXNLT Small Form Factor Common Mode Choke

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse Electronics' Power Business Unit, a leading provider of electronic components, has introduced the PA4339.XXXNLT Small Form Factor Common Mode Choke series for switch mode power supplies. The low profile PA4339.XXXNLT series is the most compact power line common mode choke on the market today that is capable of handling currents up to 9Adc. The compact design allows for a higher impedance per unit volume when compared to other chokes.

"The attenuation characteristics of the PA4339.XXXNLT series were designed to suppress conducted common mode EMI noise and are offered in a compact design ensuring that power density is maintained while reducing EMI," said Geoffrey Wildman, Global Marketing Manager, Pulse Electronics, Power Business Unit. "This series is a great addition to our product offering."

Key Features and Benefits:

Low profile (3.8mm max) package

Wide range of current/impedance offerings (140ohms/9A to 1300ohms/2.5A)

Excellent high-frequency impedance characteristics

Applications:

Common mode choke to reduce high-frequency conducted common mode noise

Appropriate for low-voltage (<80Vdc) applications, operating at up to 9Adc current

For more information on the new PA4339.XXXNLT Small Form Factor Common Mode Choke series, contact the Pulse Electronics Power Business Unit at: https://www.power.pulseelectronics.com/resources/support.

About Pulse Electronics

Pulse Electronics is the electronic components partner that helps customers build the next great product by providing the needed technical solutions. Pulse Electronics has a long operating history of innovation in magnetics, antennas, and connectors, and can ramp quickly into high-quality, high-volume production. Pulse Electronics serves the wireless and wireline communications, power management, military/aerospace, energy, and automotive industries, and is a participating member of the IEEE, SFF, OIF, HDBaseT Alliance, CommNexus, NFC Forum, MoCA, and IWPC. Visit the Pulse Electronics Power BU website at www.power.pulseelectronics.com.

