Pulse Infoframe Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

LONDON, ON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse Infoframe, an industry leader in real-world evidence (RWE), announced today that Gordon Cummins has joined the company as its chief commercial officer. He will lead commercial operations and partnerships.

"Pulse Infoframe is disrupting real-world studies by transforming the patient, site and clinician experience with its technology platform," says Cummins. "I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead the commercial strategy and approach to help our clients design, implement, collect and drive evidence generation through our innovative technology, site network, and patient solutions."

Gordon brings over 25 years of real-world research and executive experience across multiple indications and therapeutic areas. His experiences include engaging with a full spectrum of market stakeholders including large employers, health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, contract research organizations (CROs), and technology providers. Gordon joins Pulse Infoframe from Science 37, where he was responsible for expanding into the RWE vertical market.

"Gordon's extensive expertise in pragmatic approaches to real-world study design and the utility of data for real-world evidence will help us expand our footprint and realize our goal of acting as a bridge between patients and industry," says Dr. Femida Gwadry-Sridhar, founder and CEO of Pulse Infoframe. "We meet patients where they are and bring their real-world data to pharma and biotech in a way that meets regulatory standards. Gordon is the person to further enhance the value we bring to our industry clients. His commitment to our stakeholder community and passion for high quality and thoughtful approaches to addressing customer needs aligns with Pulse Infoframe's ethos."

Pulse Infoframe is a real-world evidence generation, health informatics and insights company that provides a technology and services platform designed to extract, curate, analyze and disseminate evidence-based conclusions that improve the quality of people's lives. Pulse Infoframe provides a full solution for registries, natural history studies and a range of other observational and regulatory grade studies. With provider relationships for patient access, Pulse Infoframe ensures that insights, evidence and publication results are disseminated across the ecosystem, including advocacy organizations, key opinion leaders, researchers, and sponsors. Learn more at www.pulseinfoframe.com.

