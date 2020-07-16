Pulse Power Celebrates 100,000 Residential Enrollments

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse Power is pleased to announce that late last week the company surpassed 100,000 residential enrollments, in less than eighteen months from launch, and in one of the most competitive markets for retail energy. Phillip Wills, Pulse Power's CFO, commented, "When you add that our company also turned net income positive in late 2019, it makes this incredible milestone even more impressive. We are not only growing at a remarkable rate, but we are adding customers that are profitable as well."

Pulse Power is built on the philosophy that energy providers should be transparent, environmentally friendly, and offer significant savings for consumers. Pulse's primary sales channels are almost 100% digital, so the recent limitations imposed by the COVID-19 shutdowns have not significantly impacted sales volumes so far in 2020. "We are thrilled to have grown so quickly," said Rob Cantrell, Pulse Power's President, adding, "We have absolutely incredible partners and employees that made all this possible."

What is next for Pulse Power? "We are constantly working to devise new plans and ideas for our customers so that we can better meet their energy needs, as well as explore expansion into new markets and additional products," says Cantrell.

Founded in 2018, Pulse Power and affiliated brands (Lone Star Energy, PowerNext, Energy to Go, and New Power Texas) offer comprehensive energy solutions to Texas residential and small commercial customers. With diverse choices delivered through a multi-channel approach, Pulse combines just the right amount of technology, value, and simplicity to meet the emerging needs of sophisticated consumers.

