Pulse Technologies' Electrode Surface Treatment Chosen for Cardiac Device

About Pulse Technologies

Pulse Technologies, Inc. is an advanced technology, engineering and contract manufacturing company focused on active implantable medical device components and assemblies. Since its founding in 1993, Pulse has made significant investment in next-generation capabilities, including specialized surfaces and coatings. For more information on the company and its technologies, please visit www.pulsetechnologies.com.

About Cardionomic

Cardionomic, Inc. is a privately held U.S. company that designs and produces devices to address heart failure. For more information on the company and its products, please visit www.cardionomicinc.com . The CPNS System is an investigational device and is limited by Federal (or United States) Law to investigational use.

