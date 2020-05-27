Pulselite® Bird Strike Prevention System STC Expanded to Include Bell 429 and Bell 505

BEND, Ore., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precise Flight, Inc. has expanded its Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the Pulselite® Bird Strike Prevention System to include approvals for the Bell 429 and Bell 505 variations.

The Pulselite® System is an FAA certified lightweight electrical system controller that alternatively pulses the landing and auxiliary lights of a helicopter, thereby increasing visibility and reflecting the speed and directional movement of the rotorcraft. In addition to enhancing the margin of safety by increasing rotorcraft recognition, the Pulselite® System has been proven to significantly reduce bird strikes.

"We are excited to offer the Pulselite System to Bell's customers around the world," said Jennifer Lunceford, sales manager of Aeronautical Accessories. "Expanding this STC to include the Bell 505 and Bell 429 enables us to offer this important safety system to operators of all models of Bell helicopters.

"Precise Flight is excited to expand the Pulselite System STC to support the Bell 429 and Bell 505 variations, and we will continue to invest in the Pulselite® STC to ensure this critical safety system is available to Bell's growing customer base around the world," said Doug La Placa, Chief Executive Officer of Precise Flight, Inc.

The Pulselite® System is installed on more than 30,000 aircraft worldwide and is certified for most rotorcraft models (click here for more information about Precise Flight, Inc.'s Bird Strike Prevention System).

The Pulselite System can be purchased and installed on all makes and models of Bell helicopters by calling Aeronautical Accessories at (800)251-7094 or visiting them at www.aero-access.com.

About Precise Flight

Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Precise Flight, Inc. is a global leader in aviation safety and performance. Precise Flight, Inc.'s Pulselite® Bird Strike Prevention System is the only FAA approved onboard solution proven to reduce bird strikes for commercial aviation. Precise Flight supplies innovative solutions and products for every type of aircraft. From major commercial airlines and fleet operators, to business jets, rotorcraft, and all segments of general aviation, Precise Flight's products make flying safer and the business of flying more profitable. Precise Flight's products, including the Pulselite® System, LED and HID lighting systems, fixed and portable oxygen systems, and Speed brakes, are installed on aircraft around the world. For more information, visit www.preciseflight.com.

