Pulsely Welcomes Advisory Board Members

DEI Analytics Provider Pulsely Announces Five Experts to its Advisory Board

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulsely, a market leader in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) solutions, today announces the addition of five experts as new members to its Advisory Board. The role of Pulsely's Advisory Board is to guide the company toward achieving its strategic growth objectives and further development of DEI solutions. The establishment of the new Advisory Board is the latest initiative of the company to deliver next-generation DEI solutions such as the Workplace Inclusion Diagnostic and the Inclusion Competencies Assessment.

Pedro do Carmo Costa, CEO of Pulsely, noted, "Pulsely's Advisory Board represents the best and brightest DEI business leaders in the world. Their knowledge, mentorship, experience, and insights will support our global expansion."

Dr. Rohini Anand is a leading expert on organizational transformation, corporate responsibility and diversity and inclusion. Rohini, former Global Chief Diversity Officer of Sodexo, is a sought after thought leader and a published author. She is a strategic business leader and trusted board member who has successfully transformed cultures and built an iconic brand with an enduring reputation.

Natasha Chetiyawardana is the Co-Founder and Creative Partner Bow & Arrow. She is also Managing Director at Accenture Song, and Chair of The Drum Awards for Design. She's a C-Suite challenger, diversity advocate and creativity champion. She is passionate about fostering inclusive cultures in the creative sector.

Lee Jourdan brings to Pulsely's Advisory Board knowledge and experience from his 18 year career at Chevron, where he led the effort to develop a more diverse and inclusive culture as CDIO. Lee is recognized for advancing a more diverse and inclusive corporate culture and is a contributor to Harvard Business Review and The Washington Post.

Taiye Selasi is a NYT best-selling novelist and sought-after speaker. Taiye's work explores multidimensional identities and nuanced humanity. Taiye made her fiction debut with 'The Sex Lives of African Women', which was selected for Best American Short Stories in 2012. Her first novel, Ghana Must Go, was published with Penguin Random House in 2013, to critical acclaim and praise.

Dr. Francisco Veloso is the Dean of London's Imperial College Business School. Francisco also retains an adjunct appointment at Carnegie Mellon University. His research focuses on high tech innovation and entrepreneurship and he has several dozen publications in leading academic journals and has won several awards for his academic work.

Betsy Bagley, Co-founder and DEI Director of Pulsely, commented:

"I am delighted that these experts have joined us. They are recognised by DEI practitioners worldwide and their considerable knowledge and diverse perspectives will be invaluable as we continue building unique DEI solutions that help organizations improve business performance by becoming more diverse and inclusive."

About Pulsely

Pulsely is a DEI solutions provider that has developed a scientific framework for measuring and monitoring inclusion in the workplace. The Pulsely DEI diagnostic enables organizations to constructively engage leadership in understanding and addressing inequity in the workplace. With statistical precision, Pulsely's solutions prioritize which inclusion gaps are most correlated to business performance and provide actionable recommendations.

