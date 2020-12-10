PulsePoint Automates Sponsorships for Health Marketers with New Programmatic Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint, a technology company revolutionizing health decisions through real-time data, today announced the launch of SponsorRx™, a programmatically powered sponsorship offering. SponsorRx enables pharma brands to streamline their sponsorship of health content to reach specific audiences across multiple websites and create a brand presence without compromising sophistication, creativity, or impact.

SponsorRx, available via the company's activation platform, Life by PulsePoint™, allows health marketers to pre-buy at set CPM's, direct audiences on a guaranteed basis across multiple endemic and non-endemic websites in one buy. Marketers can target their buys by contextual targeting of over 3,500 health condition and disease classifications as defined by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and 1.8M registered Health Care Practitioners.

According to the 2019 Digital Health Consumer Adoption Report published by Rock Health and the Stanford Center for Digital Health, 76% of U.S. adults turn to the internet when searching for health information. As more high quality content is produced and made accessible, digital audiences have become accustomed to seeking information from a multitude of health websites, patient communities and apps. SponsorRx addresses this shift in audience behavior and presents healthcare marketers with a way to easily create a dominant presence for their brands across all relevant health content on the web with a single technology-powered media buy.

"Previously, it was impossible for brands to efficiently carve out a sponsorship presence for themselves across more than three or four media properties because it's such a manual process," said Ezra Suveyke, CTO of PulsePoint. "We've been able to change that by using programmatic technology, health data sets and our proprietary real-time health contextualizer to automate media buys with condition exclusivity and refined consumer and physician targeting across 91% of the US online population." Although some pharma brands are currently incorporating mid- to long-tail sites into their media buys, the opportunity is to transform these passive buys to more active ones through category-exclusivity, high impact units and advanced addressability in general.

This release is another step in PulsePoint's continued investments in verticalized and automated technologies and real-time health data, powering its ability to deliver personalized messaging at each stage of the health journey, with predictive insights driving improved outcomes.

About PulsePoint

We are a technology company using real time data to transform healthcare. Through machine learning and programmatic automation, we interpret the hard-to-read signals of the health journey to understand the connection points between relevance and engagement. We do this by unifying real-time Digital Determinants of Health™, offline and clinical data to create a unique and precise view of health audiences that refines, improves and increases its view over time. Visit www.pulsepoint.com for more about the company's technology and award winning culture.

