PulsePoint Unifies Digital Healthcare Marketing with Life by PulsePoint™

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint , a data and technology company accelerating health marketing with programmatic solutions, today announced Life by PulsePoint™, a centralized end to end platform with a suite of applications, further unifying the company's programmatic health and content marketing technologies. Now, healthcare marketers can streamline digital marketing strategies with one platform compliant with privacy and HIPAA regulations, to seamlessly reach consumers and healthcare professionals in a microsecond, with multi-format, multi-channel messaging.

Life by PulsePoint is a unified technology that connects the dots of healthcare marketing and delivers health messaging where audiences are in their healthcare journey. The platform accesses contextualized health content and related, engaged audiences to deliver relevant marketing messages through partner platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter, as well as native, video, content discovery, search, display and connected TV channels.

While the world of healthcare has witnessed impressive progress over the past few decades, there is now massive complexity that has resulted in new challenges to the old adage of getting the right information to the right people at the right time. Until now, the lack of specialized workflow, platform fragmentation, muti-channel and multi-platform approaches towards optimization has limited healthcare marketing from utilizing programmatic technology.

Life by PulsePoint gives marketers:

Audience planning tools to curate consumer and healthcare professionals' audiences across 90% of the US population and 1.2M health care professionals profiles.

health care professionals profiles. Streamlined health-specific workflow to target, upload creative, plan campaign level tactics, manage budgets and set and optimize campaign KPIs with unified audience and content insights across campaigns.

Access to display, video, native, CTV, audio, social and search formats across thousands of health endemic and non-endemic publishers.

Ability to activate data, insights and audiences with sophistication from machine learning via Genome by PulsePoint ™ , creating a holistic family of capabilities within the company's service offering.

"Historically, data and technology companies were not focused or built to address digital health marketing issues. PulsePoint has delivered a health specific platform for marketers to efficiently and effectively engage with health populations across the internet in a privacy and HIPAA compliant manner," said Dan Haller VP, Engagement Strategy at Heartbeat Ideas.

Life by PulsePoint accesses PulsePoint's exchange technology and programmatic connections with digital publishers and platforms. This gives healthcare marketers scaled reach with 110B daily opportunities across over 2M pages, with performance reach predictions, real time decisions for targeting and attribution across for DTC and HCP campaigns.

"Many healthcare brands have branded and unbranded campaigns that need to reach different target audiences. Having to switch between multiple platforms or partners creates significant challenges when everyone needs the same things: performance measurement or optimization of multiple campaigns in real time," said Chris Neuner, Chief Strategy Officer of PulsePoint. "Automating these processes through programmatic technology allows marketers to launch campaigns that are smarter, more effective and able to deliver more results faster."

For more information, please visit www.PulsePoint.com

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint is an advanced data technology company that is breaking new ground with programmatic solutions for healthcare organizations, to personalize information and improve outcomes. We are leading a revolution in radical health personalization to help organizations improve how they provide care, education and support to people when they need it most. Through programmatic automation, we interpret the hard to read signals of the customer journey and understand the connection points between relevance and engagement. This enables us to deliver a suite of self-service tools that allow for the seamless activation of health options. Investors in the company include Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ), Gotham Ventures, Patricia Industries, Updata Partners and VantagePoint Capital Partners.

