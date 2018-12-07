PumaPay (PMA) Officially Listed on CoinAll Exchange

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinAll (www.coinall.com) officially announced the listing of PumaPay (PMA) token on Dec 7th. PMA trading started at 12:00 Dec 10th (HKT, UTC+8).

PumaPay aims to create a new generation comprehensive payment system for the digital age. It is built around an open source blockchain-based protocol that decentralizes a whole layer of transaction processing services. The comprehensive and flexible PullPayment Protocol allows adopters to process transactions using nearly all the familiar billing methodologies and combines the flexibility and ease of use of credit cards with the potential of the blockchain.

PumaPay's PullPayment Protocol provides flexibility of crypto payments in day-to-day transactions through fast transaction processing and low fees. PumaPay enables multiple payment scenarios – from traditional one-time transactions and recurring payments to utilities, top-up, pay-per-use, and other models.

The network of PumaPay Early Adopters already exceeds 100 brands from different lines of industry, from adult entertainment to financial technology and lifestyle brands, and more. Among PumaPay's Early Adopters are reputable names such as Fashion TV, Rent24, IronFX, to name a few.

Yoav Dror, the CEO of PumaPay says: "We are pleased that the CoinAll exchange has chosen to list the PMA token. As we continue development of our payment system, we will be increasing the usability of the token by enabling more payment scenarios. PumaPay Cryptocurrency Wallet app already supports cryptocurrency conversion, and we'll be adding support for more tokens in the coming months. Last but not least, we have recently released the Wallet API, which will enable 3rd party wallets to support subscriptions, as well as other advanced billing scenarios, by PumaPay. We have a lot planned for 2019, and will be sharing our updated roadmap and vision in the coming weeks."

CoinAll is the first community driven exchange in the world with the aim of establishing a three dimensional exchange as community, users and projects. CoinAll deeply cooperates with OKEx and shares OKEx's massive user base of more than 20M users. CoinAll offers a chance to list on OKEx every three months, helping projects up to the top platform in the world in one stroke.

