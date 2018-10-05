Pump the Brakes on That Pumpkin Spice, Ocean Spray Offers New Seasonal Sip

With the cranberry harvest in full swing, the curators of cranberry creations are refreshing their seasonal offerings with new Ocean Spray® Cran•Harvest™ Juice Drink, a fresh, fall blend of bold cranberries, crisp apples and a hint of cinnamon spice to warm those cool autumn days. Ocean Spray® Cran•Harvest™ Juice Drink is available in a twin 96-ounce size, at BJs Wholesales outlets nationwide through December or while supplies last.

About Ocean Spray

Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. Formed in 1930, Ocean Spray is now the world's leading producer of cranberry juices, juice drinks and dried cranberries and is the best-selling brand in the North American bottled juice category.

The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, good-for-you products in over 100 countries worldwide. With more than 2,000 employees and nearly 20 cranberry receiving and processing facilities, Ocean Spray is committed to managing our business in a way that respects our communities, employees and the environment. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com or www.oceanspray.coop.



