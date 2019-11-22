Pumpkin Coach Invites Becomes the Official Founder of the National Wedding Invitation Day, to be Celebrated on July 16

MILLBURN, N.J., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have ever been to a wedding, you were there because of one thing—a wedding invitation. These pieces of paper are prepared with love, thought, and care. National Wedding Invitation Day is a day to appreciate the designers and printers who put their passion into creating one of a kind wedding suites. Wedding invitations are the first peek into the upcoming wedding day and a keepsake for the couple to treasure forever.

Back in the middle ages, it was a custom for the town crier to shout from the rooftops announcing the wedding to whoever was within an earshot. Only very rich families would employ a local monk to handwrite their wedding invitations. It wasn't until 1796 when Alois Senefelder invented lithography that wedding invitations started to become accessible to everyone.

Who created this day? This day was founded by Pumpkin Coach Invites in 2019. Pumpkin Coach Invites is an online custom wedding stationery studio that has been creating one of a kind invitations for over 10 years. They create couture look invitations that are available to everyone by offering affordable pricing.

How should this day be celebrated? Show your love of this unique art by sharing your one-of-a-kind paper wedding invitation on Instagram, #nationalweddinginvitationday.

