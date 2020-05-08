Pumps Market Size Worth Around US$ 82 Bn by 2027 | CAGR of 3%

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The global pumps market size is expected to reach around US$ 82 Bn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 3% in terms of revenue during the forecasting period 2020 to 2027.

The key factor driving the pump demand globally is the rise in manufacturing activities in developing economies. The use of pumps for manufacturing, oil & gas, and other domestic activities would fuel growth of the pumps market worldwide. Progressing oil and gas technology as a result of their growing application in specific end-use industries would have a beneficial impact on commodity production. More than 280 oil and gas plants were installed worldwide, which are supposed to support demand development globally. In turn, the use of centrifugal pumps in different processing sectors for wastewater treatment will provide significant development opportunities in near future.

The demand can be limited by high production, operating and repair costs. Furthermore, fluctuating prices of raw materials and components could jeopardize worldwide producers and suppliers. However, the demand from numerous end-use sectors would boost the pumps market over the projected period.

Regional Outlook

In Asia-Pacific, the increasing industrial development has led to large investments in wastewater treatment systems for numerous end-users including the oil and gas sectors, coal, building and construction, medicinal chemical, food and drink sectors, agricultural, etc., where pumps are commonly used in day-to-day business operations. For example, in Asia Pacific construction industry is projected to grow with CAGR of more than 5 percent. This is primarily due to the vigorous policies in India, Indonesia and other countries for expanding public infrastructure and growing residential and commercial development.

North America is expected to undergo considerable growth over the projected period. This rise is due to the rising entry into the developing markets of petrochemical production facilities owing to government policies and international investments. In addition, this should be necessary if demand for industrial pumps is to be powered.

About the Market

Pumps are devices used for moving a material from one container to another. Pumps can be able to move water, air or steam, and they do so by displacement usage in either situation. The definition is based on equalization for those who do not know how the pump operates. In fact, when a vacuum is filled with gas or liquid, it is divided to fill the space uniformly so the gases are dispersed evenly. For the same amount of space the number of molecules decreases, the density that we call the strain decreases. High pressure means that a ton of gas or liquid is concentrated in a small space, thus low pressure makes the room very wide and the gas or liquid is loosely dispersed over it.

Key Players & Strategies

Despite the significant participation of local investors, leading pump producers are increasingly based on developed countries with relatively low cost of ownership of modern manufacturing facilities. Such techniques have also been rearranged by favorable government policies in those areas, as well as growing competition for pumping equipment from SMEs.

Participants include major global players such as Gorman Rupp, Magnum, Flowserve Corp., Xylem Inc., Atlas Copco, Gardner Denver, MultiQuip Generac, Ebara Corp., Grundfos, Wacker Neuson, Sulzer Ltd., Others.

The pumping industry participants tend to concentrate primarily on capitalizing on increasingly rising wastewater treatment activities. Such activities were further enhanced when Xylem Inc. announced its purchase of EmNet LLC, a smart water and sanitation services supplier for communities to handle the urban water process.

The landscape of numerous businesses is evolving rapidly with digital technology and emerging innovations, which leaves no exception in the pump industry. Many improvements on the performance of these instruments have been made in recent years in order to suit the modern age specifically. As energy prices continue to increase, demand for producers to follow new operating models also increases, with the goal of enhancing safety control while reducing the environmental effects.

