Punchey Announces new MultiMedia Messaging Capability and Google Calendar Sync

MIAMI, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Punchey, Inc, the leading cloud-based payment and POS system for consumer facing businesses, today announced the introduction of MultiMedia Messaging on its platform. Punchey will be making the MMS capability available on all of their industry specific brands, including DetailPro and TattooPro . "Our team has worked very hard on this capability and we expect existing and prospective customers to greatly benefit from this feature as it is designed to increase engagement and overall consumer satisfaction," said Kunal Mehta, CEO of Punchey. "We have also introduced a Google calendar sync to our software brands, this capability will make it easier for our customers to keep organized and make their businesses more efficient," continued Mr. Mehta.