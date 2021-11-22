Punching Machine Market size to increase by USD 154.6 Mn | Driven by rising industrial automation globally | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Rising industrial automation globally and growing demand for CNC machines will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Punching Machine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Automotive Industry



Chemical Industry



Construction Industry



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The market observed maximum demand for punching machines from the automotive industry in 2020. The rising adoption of varied machine tools, including punching machines for the production of vehicles and automotive components is driving the growth of the punching machine market in the automotive segment. Similarly, the APAC will generate significant growth opportunities for punching machine manufacturers during the forecast period. The region currently holds 56% of the global market share. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for punching machines in APAC.

Punching Machine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the punching machine market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AMADA Co. Ltd., Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC, Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Srl, Boschert GmbH and Co. KG, Durmazlar Makina AS, NITTO KOHKI CO. LTD., Oemme SpA, TAMA Aps, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, and Wanzke Umformtechnologie GmbH.

The rising industrial automation globally will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of used punching machines will hamper the market growth.

Punching Machine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist punching machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the punching machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the punching machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of punching machine market vendors

Punching Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.12% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 154.60 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.17 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMADA Co. Ltd., Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC, Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Srl, Boschert GmbH and Co. KG, Durmazlar Makina AS, NITTO KOHKI CO. LTD., Oemme SpA, TAMA Aps, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, and Wanzke Umformtechnologie GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

