Puppy Cube Officially Launched in US on Amazon

Puppy Robot also participated in the 52nd CES this year, the first time that Puppy Robot came to a US exhibition. At the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Puppy Robotics exhibited the Puppy Cube; Puppy Cube's family health care robot, Puppy Bingo; and the smart visual technology solution for the future community, Puppy Homey, which attracted participants from all over the world.

Puppy Cube uses the unique Anytouch technology to turn any surface into touchscreen. By using an ultra-short focusing lens, this projector can project a 23-inch touchscreen and it can go up to 100 inches when placed on a flat surface. Puppy Cube runs on a custom version of Android OS, which means it's compatible with almost every Android app ever made.

Entering the US market means that the Puppy Cube is starting to ship globally. Puppy Robot also mentioned that in 2020, a new version of the Puppy Cube will be launched, and it is possible to have a Qualcomm processor.

