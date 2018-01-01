Puppyoo to Launch Indiegogo Campaign for New Cordless Handheld Vacuum.

Already the No.1 vacuum seller in the Chinese market, Puppyoo's new T10 Home is designed to meet customers' needs for efficient cleaning and chic styling. The model boasts improved functionality with higher suction power and multiple cleaning brush heads. The new cordless handheld vacuum, which will soon be launched internationally, is the fruit of Puppyoo's years of independent research and development .

"We're excited to give customers a chance to get early access to our new cutting-edge vacuum through this crowdfunding campaign," said Penny Pan, the International Marketing Manager of Puppyoo. "At Puppyoo, we aim to make cleaning an effortless and enjoyable experience. The new T10 Home cordless vacuum excels in both functionality and design and will be a very competitive model in the market. We focus not only on designing cleaning devices that can help in households, but we also emphasize providing the best support for the products we sell."

Puppyoo is the leading Chinese brand vacuum manufacturer to launch a high-power handheld and robotic vacuum, as well as industrial-grade heavy duty vacuums for dust, blizzards and scrap iron. The brand has a product lineup of corded stick vacuums, cordless vacuums, UV mattresses vacuums, robotic vacuums and canister vacuums.

Puppyoo products now are available in 86 countries, and its products are sold on platforms including Amazon, eBay and Aliexpress. Their top products in the international market include the WP536 cordless vacuum cleaner (US$159.99), the WP709 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner (US$69.99) and the WP650 robotic vacuum WP650 (US$219).

About Puppyoo

Founded in 2012, Puppy Appliance Co., Ltd (Puppyoo) (870077.OC) develops and sells world class, high-quality household cleaning appliances. For nearly two decades, Puppyoo has been a leader in China's vacuum cleaner sector with more than 200 technical patents. Listed on the OTC Bulletin Board in 2016, the company is the top 2 vacuum manufacturing brand that is based in the China market. Puppyoo's products are now sold in 86 countries worldwide.

