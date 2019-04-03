PuppySpot and American Humane Collaborate to Strengthen Dog Breeding Standards Nationwide

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PuppySpot , the leading marketplace helping dog lovers find puppies from screened and verified breeders nationwide, today announced a collaboration with American Humane , the country's first national humane organization to elevate standards and help establish industry-wide accountability for ethical practices among responsible breeders.

PuppySpot, as part of its ongoing efforts to help develop and institute best practices for breeders, approached American Humane and agreed to open its operation to outside, third-party review. American Humane's animal welfare experts and leading independent researchers and veterinarians will be thoroughly examining PuppySpot's breeders, practices and policies with the goal of identifying ways to further improve the welfare and humane treatment of humankind's best friends, starting with PuppySpot and then extending those best practices to all breeders.

For over a decade PuppySpot has placed puppies with thousands of families from screened and vetted breeders with a focus on expanded health and welfare standards. "As the independent voice dedicated solely to animal well-being, we could not turn down the opportunity to help identify and implement changes that will better the lives of dogs in this country," said American Humane President and CEO Robin Ganzert, Ph.D. "We are committed to better animal welfare throughout the community and encourage the public to support local shelters, rescue groups and only humane breeders in order to put inhumane puppy mills out of business. While this latest effort is in its very early stages, we intend to bring our extensive animal welfare knowledge along with the bright light of transparency to the dog breeding world."

PuppySpot's current breeder standards are guided by the PuppySpot Scientific Advisory Board, which is comprised of recognized experts in veterinary medicine, animal sciences and dog welfare. Every member of the PuppySpot breeder community must pass a comprehensive, proprietary 100+ point screening process that goes above and beyond USDA and state regulations. As a leader in the industry, PuppySpot's commitment is to work with only the highest quality, most responsible breeders in the country.

"We are proud to work with American Humane to further our commitment to ensure exceptional conditions among responsible dog breeders," said Jonathan Cherins, CEO of PuppySpot. "We are a community of dog lovers, and our mission is to make lives better by placing healthy puppies into happy homes. American Humane is uniquely positioned to help us keep that promise."

Whether supporting local shelters or purchasing through a breeder, PuppySpot believes that all dogs should be celebrated, and every owner should experience trust, confidence, and transparency when searching for new longtime companions.

About PuppySpot

PuppySpot's commitment to celebrating dogs always is rooted in its core mission of placing healthy puppies into happy homes. Anyone who is considering a puppy deserves to experience certainty when searching for a new addition to their families. PuppySpot uses a personalized approach catering to the needs of those in pursuit of a new puppy as well as the breeders who are looking for their puppies' forever homes. For more information, visit www.PuppySpot.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter .

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been first to serve in the protection of animals and has been at the forefront of virtually every major advancement in the humane movement. For more information, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org .

