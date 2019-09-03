Pups & Friends is Currently Available in the iOS App Store

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At long last, Pups & Friends is here. The app creator teamed up with The Appineers-a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia-to create Pups & Friends.

Making connections with other animal lovers The more the you post, the more points you can earn

Everyone loves scrolling through cute animal pictures on Instagram, and now there's an app just for showing off the great animal companions being stumbled across. Snap a picture of a beloved family pet, or even a pet out in the real world, and upload it for friends to see and like. Have every cat, dog, or other animal that a user has ever met, right at their fingertips.

The app creator asked the question, "Wouldn't it be cool to see every dog I've ever met in my life?" He wanted to make something special for everyone to document the furry friends they've encountered. After retiring as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, he decided to take the step in launching an app that involves his biggest love: dogs.

Download Pups & Friends now! Making connections with other animal lovers has never been easier.

"Absolutely love this app. The design, execution, and ability to share my love for animals is a welcome addition. Amazed it's taken so long for someone to create something like this. What an awesome idea that I have and I have no complaints about this app. 10/10 recommend and tell your friends!" ­{Jimmy Watson}

The app appeals includes the following user friendly features:

Free to download and fun to use.

Snap pictures of animals and upload them for the world to appreciate.

Users can like their friends' pictures and share the love around.

Badges can also be unlocked. As a user posts different breeds, they will unlock the badge for that breed.

Complete challenges within the app and earn points.

Refer a friend to earn points and expand the Pups & Friends community.

Visit http://pupsmobileapp.com/ for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

Contact: Kyle Proulx

(419) 520-7013

Facebook: Search "Pups & Friends"

Instagram: @PupsandFriendsApp

Twitter: @PupsandFriends

To download the app from App Store (iOS) please click on the link below:

https://apps.apple.com/app/id1463196769

SOURCE The Appineers