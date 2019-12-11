Pups Putting on the Pounds Can Now Test For An Increased Appetite Gene with Embark

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark Veterinary, Inc. , a global leader in dog genetics, today announced the addition of Pre-Opiomelanocortin (POMC) - also known as a gene to increase appetite - to its robust list of over 170 health conditions and 35 traits tested in its Breed + Health dog DNA kit. Over 50 percent of dogs in the U.S. are considered overweight or obese, which increases the risk for conditions like Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. Now dog owners can discover whether their dog's overeating habits are in part due to genetics or, simply, overindulging in holiday treats. Either way, owners can make informed lifestyle changes to improve the health of their dogs.

Discovered in 2016, researchers discovered that the POMC gene can contribute to obesity in dogs, specifically in Labrador Retrievers and Flat Coated Retrievers. A mutation of this gene has been proven to contribute to an increase in body weight, body fat percentages and food motivation and, interestingly, is at higher frequencies in Retrievers bred specifically for assistance and therapy work. Mutations in POMC are also present in humans, and while familial cases are rare, humans with POMC mutations are more prone to obesity than others.

"While all dogs need their diet and exercise watched, dogs with the POMC mutation need to be watched more closely and their food and treat intake closely monitored," said Ryan Boyko, co-founder and CEO of Embark. "Once owners can identify the problem, they can take actionable steps to ensure their dog stays at a healthy weight."

POMC has the potential to regulate appetite and weight gain in dogs, although this isn't the only gene that can affect a dog's appetite. There are at least four different genes and mutations that can impact eating behavior in dogs. With Embark's newly added POMC screening, pet owners can understand whether they should modify their dog's lifestyle to prevent obesity by regulating smaller, more frequent meals and tracking their dog's body condition. They can also take advantage of their dog's high levels of food motivation by using treats in training.

Moving forward, all of Embark's Breed + Health Kits will include the results for POMC gene mutation. In addition, dogs who have previously been tested through Embark will be alerted if their dog is affected.

