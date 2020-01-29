PURA - Puration Pursues M&A Strategy in Cannabis Consolidation Market

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced plans to further pursue the prevailing cannabis consolidation market opportunity by acquiring smaller cannabis infusion companies. Multiple cannabis investment market analysts have forecasted a market wide consolidation as larger cannabis sector firms acquire smaller firm. PURA has built expertise and resources to infuse cannabis into beverages and is now looking to expand the capacity to include food infusion capacity. PURA is currently exploring the acquisition of Kali-Extracts' (USOTC: KALY) CBD confections business. PURA management now confirms that the company is also exploring additional acquisition opportunities. PURA currently produces the leading CBD beverage in the sports nutrition market, EVERx CBD Sports Water. EVERx now has distribution in Europe, Latin America and Africa in addition to within the United States. PURA management believes the company is well staged for acquiring and growing additional cannabis infused beverages and foods.

