PURA CBD Business Acquisition Campaign Attracts New Investor Interest

DALLAS, Texas, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced its CBD business acquisition campaign is gaining further momentum of late as the company begins entertaining unsolicited new investor interest in backing the campaign.

The company launched the campaign in January this year and subsequently secured a $5 million investment to back the campaign in February. Two acquisitions have already been closed and the company recently announced entering into due-diligence engagements on three more prospective acquisition opportunities.

The company recently released a comprehensive update on the acquisition campaign to include an indication that adding to the $5 million investment backing the campaign was part of its plan. Management indicates the multiple unsolicited investment fund contacts expressing interest in backing the campaign have come in since publishing the update.

Multiple forecasts support substantial year over year CBD market sales growth reaching as high as $20 billion in global CBD sales as soon as 2024.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

[email protected]

+1 (800) 861-1350

SOURCE Puration, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.purationinc.com

