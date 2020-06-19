PURA CBD Sexual Wellness Acquisition Scheduled to Close Thursday June 25th

DALLAS, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced the closing of the acquisition of a CBD infused sexual wellness product line is scheduled for next week, on Thursday, June 25, 2020. The global sexual wellness market is anticipated to reach a $39 billion value by 2024. This acquisition will make PURA's fourth acquisition this year. Following the sexual wellness acquisition, PURA management plans to publish a comprehensive update on the company's overall acquisition campaign. The update is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

PURA's revenue is generated today primarily through the sales of its EVERx CBD Sports Water. PURA reported $2.7 million in annual sales last year and $800,000 in the first quarter of 2020. In January of this year, PURA initiated an acquisition campaign to acquire CBD infused beverage, edible and topical businesses. The acquisition campaign is a long-term growth strategy while the COVID-19 Pandemic keeps PURA management focused on the first priority of sustaining rapid growth through its EVERx sales.

The acquisition campaign launched in January this year continues unhampered and possibly even enhanced by the prevailing COVID-19 impacted economic conditions. Forbes reports that vertically integrated hemp and CBD companies capitalized under $6 million are at risk of not surviving the economic conditions resulting from COVID-19. The challenges facing such companies creates a target rich acquisition market. PURA's horizontal strategy to expand across the CBD market from beverages, to edibles and topicals gives PURA a wider footprint and corresponding long-term stability from which to maintain sustainability and fuel rapid growth.

