PURA Confirms $4 Million 2019 Revenue Target on Growing Demand for EVERx CBD Sports Water

DALLAS, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today confirmed management's recent $4 million 2019 revenue target on growing demand for its cornerstone EVERx CBD Sports Water product. The company just posted its 2019 Q1 financial report demonstrating over a $1 million base annual revenue run rate. The company also has a new $1.5 million order to produce private labeled CBD water which is not yet reflected in the company's financial statement. Demand for EVERx has strained the company's current production capacity, but a second production facility is anticipated to be online by the end of June. With expanded production, management may consider revising its 2019 revenue target upwards later this year. In addition to the $3 million in CBD beverage sales anticipated this year at the current production capacity, management is targeting an additional $1 million in sales from new cannabis beverage sales the company is currently in the process of launching. The overall basic sales target for 2019 is currently $4 million.

PURA management believes the recent flurry of inquiries into company exploring the possibility of a cannabis beverage merger with one or more other cannabis beverage companies is a validation of PURA's success in establishing EVERx as a valuable CBD brand name. Next week, management will publish an update with more details on the company's 2019 sales projections to include an update on what the growing cannabis beverage merger and acquisition market interest might mean for PURA. Finally, the presentation next week will include a update on the impending dividend Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV) to PURA shareholders.

PURA Shareholder Dividend

PURA management has recently updated its approach with NOUV to deliver on the dividend of NOUV stock to PURA shareholders in conjunction with the 2018 Q4 spinoff of PURA's cannabis cultivation operation to NOUV. A new website facilitating the acceleration of the dividend issuance process is to be launched imminently. In conjunction with the launch, PURA and NOUV management will detail the role of the website and further details with the updated dividend issuance strategy.

