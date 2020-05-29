PURA Confirms Cannabis Cultivation and Patented Extraction Merger Plans

DALLAS, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today confirmed and provided additional details on plans regarding the company's cannabis cultivation spinoff highlighted in the management performance update published on May 22, 2020.

In an effort to concentrate on its CBD infused products business, PURA spun off its cannabis cultivation business it had been developing to Nouveau (NOUV) in a transaction that included a planned dividend of NOUV stock to PURA shareholders. Brian Shibley, the CEO of PURA continues to serve as the interim CEO of PURA's cannabis cultivation spinoff.

The cannabis cultivation operation is thriving. The operation has recently purchased and relocated to a new property from its former leased property. Texas lawmakers have recently implemented hemp friendly farming regulations and in so doing, universities within the State of Texas have initiated hemp farming research programs. PURA's cannabis cultivation spinoff has initiated a number of joint research applications with Texas universities.

While the cannabis cultivation spinoff is operationally advancing, the plans for harnessing the NOUV public holding company capital structure opportunities to contribute to further advancing the cannabis cultivation spinoff have languished. PURA has devised a strategy to unwind the NOUV deal and simultaneously execute a new spinoff transaction. The new strategy does include a dividend within the spirit of the original transaction with NOUV.

PURA's cannabis cultivation spinoff has been working with Kali-Extracts' (KALY) NCM Biotech subsidiary in a joint effort to develop a proprietary cultivar to advance NCM Biotech's ongoing work to produce various medical treatments from their patented cannabis extraction process. NCM Biotech and PURA's cannabis cultivation spinoff are developing a plan to merge the two operations. The new PURA plan to unwind the NOUV deal and simultaneously execute a new spinoff does currently include an intended divided on the NCM Biotech and cannabis cultivation merged organization.

NCM Biotech is focused on medical research and the development of treatments derived from its patented cannabis extraction process. See a recent research report on CBD extracts derived from NCM Biotech's patented extraction process: Journal of Cannabis Research.

While plans for the new strategy for PURA's cannabis cultivation spinoff do involve an intended merger with KALY's NCM Biotech subsidiary, it does not include a stock transaction with the KALY public holding company. The intended merger would be realized within a new company. The new strategy does include a dividend from the new company to the PURA shareholders within the spirit of the original transaction with NOUV. The planned new strategy that includes a merger of NCM Biotech and PURA's cannabis cultivation spinoff is designed to benefit both PURA shareholders and KALY shareholders.

PURA anticipates making specifics of the new strategy public next month.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

[email protected]

+1(800)861-1350

SOURCE Puration, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.purationinc.com/

