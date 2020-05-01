PURA D'OR Products to Consider While Staying in During Quarantine

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Covid-19 pandemic has completely changed the way we, as Americans, live our daily lives. While stores and businesses are temporarily shutting down or limiting their operating hours, PURA D'OR is still continuously operating to provide its customers with the best salon and spa-like treatments. For beauty and personal care aficionados who cannot go to their salon appointments, PURA D'OR offers a wide range selection of hair and skin care products to maintain healthy hair and skin in the confines of their own homes.

Original Gold Label Shampoo and Deep Moisturizing Conditioner is PURA D'OR's best selling anti-thinning hair care set. It helps promote hair strength and thickness by minimizing breakage and thinning. Developed with Argan oil and Biotin, this moisturizing shampoo and conditioner sets, smooths, and detangles hair while also reducing frizz to achieve beautiful, shiny, manageable hair.

The multipurpose organic Argan Oil is touted by its users to help stimulate hair follicles for thicker-looking hair and helps maintain healthier, softer, smoother looking skin. This pure, natural, and organic oil assists in restoring elasticity to the skin, softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and minimizes dry scalp.

PURA D'OR Organic Aloe Vera Gel is another product that a lot of customers have been raving about. Made with USDA Certified organic ingredients, this Aloe Vera Gel is more than nourishing and moisturizing to skin and hair. Moreover, it extends as an active ingredient that can be used in making much needed D.I.Y. hand sanitizer.

Customers can also enjoy healthier, brighter, smoother, and more youthful-looking skin with our 20% Vitamin C Serum. It is formulated with beneficial ingredients such as Witch Hazel, White Jelly Mushroom, and Vitamin E – all of which work wonders for the skin.

About PURA D'OR

PURA D'OR was created with the vision of transforming people's lives by delivering superior products that improve appearance by restoring health. Their best-selling hair & skincare brands use a powerful blend of natural and key active ingredients to formulate products that exceed expectations. All items are designed and produced to ensure the highest quality in PURA D'OR's own environment-friendly solar-powered facility. To this day, PURA D'OR operates by its 3 core values: To make products with Purity in Every Bottle, Peace with Mother Earth, and Proven Results.

