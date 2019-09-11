PURA Launches EVERx CBD Sports Water Marketing Campaign in Europe Next Week

EVERx was officially launched for the first time ever at the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio in 2017. EVERx now participates at the Arnold Sports Festival events worldwide. EVERx today is the leading CBD infused sports nutrition beverage with over $1 million in sales in 2018 and over $1 million in sales in the first six months of 2019 and targeting $4 million in sales by 2019 year end . EVERx is now an official sponsor of Jan Tana's Body Painting Revolution featured globally at Arnold Sports Festival venues worldwide.

