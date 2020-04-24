PURA Patented and Research Backed CBD Gummies Standout in $6.94 Billion Market

DALLAS, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today reports on its continuing progress in the rebranding of its recently acquired Hemp4mula CBD confections business that includes CBD infused gummies and gum. Grand View Research, Inc. recently reported that the global CBD gummies market is expected to reach $6.94 Billion by 2025. Puration's rebranding strategy centers on emphasizing the U.S. Patent and extensive university medical research backing Puration's gummies and gum. Puration has the only license of the NCM Biotech patented extraction process. NCM Biotech is focused on medical research and Puration has access to that research. The benefits of the rebranded Hemp4mula gummies and gum will be backed by NCM Biotech's patented extraction process and university medical research making Puration's gummies and gum a standout in the global market.

See a recent research report on CBD extracts derived from NCM Biotech's patented extraction process: Journal of Cannabis Research

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

