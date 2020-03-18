PURA Releases Coronavirus Message - Practical Optimism and Confidence

DALLAS, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) management today released a message addressing the company's outlook in light of the Coronavirus.

Since the President declared a National Emergency, the social and economic impact of the Coronavirus has gone from rumor and speculation to confusing reality. The specific measures to limit the spread of the Coronavirus and to mitigate a negative economic impact are not yet completely clear. Laudably, local, national and global authorities are working rapidly to implement new policy to keep people safe and stabilize the economic turbulence. Every day we witness the implementation of new policies to stop the spread of the Coronavirus and to sustain the economy. We've come a long way since just last Friday when the President declared a national emergency. We expect that by the end of this week, the measures to limit the spread off the Coronavirus and stabilize the economy will be much more clear. By the end of the following week, business and individuals will be on their way to adopting new routines and practices. None of this is to say the yet to be implemented new measures will be easy nor is it to say they will be 100% effective. We all have hardship ahead. At the moment, the plan for managing that hardship is less than completely clear leaving us collectively with fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD). That FUD is what we are seeing in the prevailing market disruption. The developing plan will reduce FUD and allow the market to settle down. The character of the American people will rally around a clear plan and not just endure, but thrive as it always has and always will.

As for PURA, we will more specifically address the potential impact to our operations once the bigger picture plan is better defined. At the moment, PURA has suffered no immediate issue in reaction to the Coronavirus mayhem. Future sales may or may not be impacted. It's too early to tell. At risk of appearing too opportunistic, we believe the potential economic challenges that may result for some cannabis sector businesses may in turn create improved opportunity for our recently initiated acquisition campaign. Again, it's all too early to tell. In the meantime, we remain optimistic and confident in the character of the American people to rally to the challenge that lies ahead.

PURA recently announced closing on a $5 million investment to fund the acquisition campaign. The $5 million investment is structured as a debt facility whereby funds can be drawn as needed to fund acquisitions. The drawn funds would be secured by the acquired asset and the debt can be repaid in stock at $0.10 per share. On Friday, last week, PURA acquired a CBD Confections business. The week prior, PURA announced the acquisition of a CBD Infused Pet Products operation. PURA management anticipates that the prevailing market conditions resulting from Coronavirus fallout could impact other CBD infused beverage, edible and topical operations making the prospects of a PURA acquisition more attractive.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley

[email protected]

+1-(800)-861-1350

SOURCE Puration, Inc.

