PURA Targets CBD Acquisition to Enter $39 Billion Sexual Wellness Market

PURA recently acquired a CBD infused sun care product business as part of a campaign to acquire CBD infused beverage, edible and topical businesses launched earlier this year. The sun care acquisition was the third acquisition this year for PURA.

PURA's acquisition campaign is intended to target a robust market of creative and promising young companies starved for investment in the waning 2019 cannabis capital market. Prior to the sun care acquisition, PURA has acquired a CBD confections company and a CBD pet products company.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

