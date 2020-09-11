PURA Upcoming Dividend Garners $0.015 12-Month Target Value

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced recent analyst research pertaining to the upcoming planned shareholder dividend for prompt distribution where shareholders are to receive one share of PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) for every PURA share held.

Goldman Small Cap Research earlier this week released an update to a previous research report covering PAOG's cannabis biopharmaceutical business. The update included a $0.015 12-month target PPS.

The dividend has been declared. A date of record is pending the necessary process to be set, and a prompt distribution is planned thereafter. Management did anticipate the date of record process already being complete at this time and expects to have a date imminently.

A second shareholder dividend is in the works and the transaction that would result in the dividend issuance is anticipated to be complete by the end of this month.

Prior to entering into the cannabis marketplace with the acquisition of patented cannabis extraction process licenses, PURA worked in the development of proprietary water purification technologies. PURA's legacy personal water purification product, Filter2Go remains for sale online to include distribution through Amazon.com.

PURA has been approached by a party looking to acquire PURA's legacy water purification assets. The deal under discussion would involve an exchange of stock in a public company for PURA's water purification assets. PURA management would in turn issue the purchase stock to PURA shareholders through a dividend distribution similarly to the dividend distribution underway in conjunction with PURA's recent sale of its cannabis cultivation assets to PAOG.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

