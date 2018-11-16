Pura Vida Tequila on the Barbie?

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A small batch craft brand, Pura Vida Spirits Company, LLC, is ecstatic over its recent beverage program partnership with international casual dining chain Outback Steakhouse to permanently offer the Pura Strawberry Margarita. The drink was originally a limited-time promotion that was available from August 1, 2018, to August 31, 2018, but popularity with the customer base earned it a full-time spot on the Outback drink menu. The drink is now available in 104 West Coast–based Outback Steakhouse restaurants, including establishments in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico.

The drink consists of muddled strawberries and basil leaves, fresh lemon, simple syrup, a splash of soda, and award winning Pura Vida Silver Tequila.

"We're incredibly proud of the Pura Strawberry Margarita, which offers a fabulous flavor of fresh strawberry that is second to none," said Pura Vida Founder and Chairman, Stewart Skloss. "By adding a strawberry and basil twist on the classic margarita, along with the quality and purity of Pura Vida handcrafted, small batch tequila, we created something emblematic of summer but enjoyable year round."

Outback Steakhouse, of the Cerca Trova Group, marks the latest in a line of national and international accounts that have teamed up with the spirits company. Other recent partnerships include McCormick & Schmick's, Twin Peaks in Florida, Saltgrass Steak House, Dos Caminos, select Ritz-Carlton hotels in the US, and more.

"Like many companies, Pura Vida started out as little more than an idea and a passion to build something great," said Skloss. "Watching this business grow over the years and find a place on drink menus of such iconic brands across the nation has been truly remarkable."

Pura Vida currently crafts four lines of their award-winning triple-distilled 100 percent blue agave tequila: Silver, Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo. They also own a minority interest in Naranja (as labeled in the United States, sold as Controy in Mexico), the Original Mexican orange liqueur used to make the first margarita in 1941 at Hussong's in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico.

"At the intersection of craft and beverage, community, family and tradition is at the root of everything we do, and we're never willing to compromise on quality, but we also strongly prize innovation," said, Kaitlyn Skloss, Chief Marketing Officer - Pura Vida Spirits Company. "Drinks like the Pura Strawberry Margarita exemplify what we strive for; it's a simple recipe that incorporates ingredients of the highest quality, but it also brings something a little unexpected and exciting to the table."

Pura Vida Spirits Company, LLC, is a Houston-based producer and owner of several premium Mexican spirits. This includes Pura Vida Tequila (available in Silver, Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo), as well as a minority interest in Naranja Orange Liqueur. Triple distilled, Pura Vida Tequila, is made with 100 percent blue agave and crystal clear water from the Mountains of Mazamitla, Mexico. Pura Vida Tequilas deliver pure agave flavor and unparalleled drinking pleasure.

For more information about the Pura Strawberry Margarita or the Pura Vida Spirits Company, LLC, please visit the company website at www.puravidatequila.com.

SOURCE Pura Vida Spirits Company