Puradigm, LLC announces successful tests of its proactive air and surface purification technology in deactivating SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as deactivating coronavirus 229E

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - A new study from the University of Florida confirms the efficacy of an air and surface purification technology developed by Puradigm, LLC in inactivating SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Researchers at the University of Florida, Department of Medicine found that Puradigm's proactive air and surface purification technology inactivates 73.33% of infectious high levels of SARS-CoV-2 on stainless steel surfaces within only 15 minutes of exposure to the technology, 93.3% after 60 minutes, and 97.7% after 4 hours. After 24 hours of exposure to Puradigm's technology, the SARS-CoV-2 was undetectable.

Results from the University of Florida study are consistent with those of an independent study done by Central Michigan University and Insight Research Institute which tested the effectiveness of Puradigm's technology using cell cultures of coronavirus 229E and dengue, both used as surrogate viruses for SARS-CoV-2. This study concluded that there were morphological changes that had realigned the monolayer of A549 cells, seen in coronavirus 229E after exposure to Puradigm's technology. These changes may indicate that the virus may have been physically altered due to Puradigm's technology thus rendering the virus harmless in indoor environments.

Puradigm's patented, scalable purification products actively and safely purify both air and surfaces in any room. They can be customized for indoor spaces of all sizes, including homes, offices, schools, restaurants, gyms, hospitals, assisted living facilities, food processing facilities, and more. It is unique from other disinfection technologies (chemical cleaning, UV light, vaporized hydrogen peroxide) because it is used continuously. There are no downtime periods, chemical handling procedures, harmful residues, room clearance protocols, manpower requirements or adverse side effects.

Using ambient air, the technology creates non thermal plasma that reduces pathogens safely while people are in the room. It is the most validated purifier on the market. In addition to SARS-CoV-2, Puradigm's technology has also been shown to be effective against many other pathogens including H1N1, E. coli, MRSA, Listeria, c difficile, staph, etc.

Dr. Jawad Shah, Chief Executive Officer and President of Insight, a Michigan-based medical group which sponsors the non-profit Insight Institute of Research, has been using Puradigm's technology for the past five years. He believes these results validate Insight's experience with Puradigm's technology in their clinics and hospitals.

"I was convinced, based on my experience, that Puradigm's technology would be effective in reducing the spread of coronaviruses in indoor settings. However, the results obtained were well beyond our expectations. The subsequent studies at the University of Florida on SARS-CoV-2 as well as many of the past studies done on the technology validate the fact that Puradigm's technology can rapidly decontaminate air and surface areas from the most dangerous of pathogens." said Shah.

He also stated, "I believe the use of Puradigm's technology can be a critical component in containing current as well as future pandemics as this technology dramatically minimizes the degree of contamination in indoor spaces. One of the great features is that these devices can be run safely on a continuous basis even in fully occupied spaces."

About Puradigm

Puradigm offers proactive air and surface purification solutions which are registered with the Environmental Protection Agency and that have proven to be safe, scalable and provide 24/7 protection to all indoor environments. Puradigm's technology has patents around the world and has been validated by many testing organizations in the reduction of mold, bacteria, virus, and other harmful pathogens. The Puradigm technology is the most validated in the industry and can be customized for any indoor environment.

