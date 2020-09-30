PURAFILM™ Antimicrobial Film, Jointly Developed in Japan, Now Available to Public

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following extensive University research and testing in Japan, a new antimicrobial product called PURAFILM™ was recently made available to the public. According to the makers, PURAFILM™, the transparent, new film deactivates pathogens commonly found on non-porous interior surfaces, such as countertops, desks, door handles, staircase handrails, kitchen islands, TV remotes and more.

PURAFILM

Jointly developed by the New Energy and Industry Technology Development Organization (NEDO), and the University of Tokyo, PURAFILM™ is toxic-free, easy-to-apply and reacts to visible light by quickly inactivating pathogens. The company says that PURAFILM™ can be easily cut to fit virtually any household, non-porous surface – from kitchen islands to home office desks – providing a robust layer of antimicrobial protection.

According to the developers, PURAFILM™ has been shown in research studies to quickly inactivate viruses and bacteria. Unlike disinfectant sprays, liquids and wipes, consumers don't have to worry about PURAFILM™ losing its potency or having to continually reapply it. Once adhered to countertops, door handles and the like, PURAFILM™ adds a permanent layer of antimicrobial protection.

When PURAFILM™ is exposed to light, its antimicrobial components, including solid-state cuprous oxide (Cu 2 O) or copper oxide, produce an invisible chemical reaction that alters the proteins on the surface of pathogenic viruses and bacteria, rendering them deactivated. In university testing, PURAFILM™ was shown to deactivate 99% of a virus in just two hours.

PURAFILM™ is easy-to-use, toxic-free and SAFE around people of all ages. PURAFILM™ is designed to provide permanent antimicrobial protection year-after-year

Parents in particular are expected to appreciate PURAFILM™. With children running in and out of the house, keeping surfaces disinfected all day with sprays and wipes is virtually impossible. And there's no guarantee that right after cleaning a surface that more pathogens won't be taking their place. With PURAFILM™, just apply it once to any high-touch surface and there's nothing else to do other than occasional cleaning with warm water and soap.

For parents sending their children to school in today's germ conscious era, PURAFILM™ is expected to play a role. Parents can apply PURAFILM™ on lunch boxes, backpack handles, books, pencils, desks and chairs for added protection and a little more peace of mind."

For more information or to order PURAFILM™, go to www.purafilm.com.

