Puration Signs New CBD Beverage Distribution Orders With Even Bigger Orders Underway Fueling M&A Interest

DALLAS, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today published a presentation, to review new orders, opportunities and partnerships stemming from the EVERx CBD Sports Water event this past weekend at the Arnold Sports Festival. EVERx CBD Sports Water debuted it's all new formula and packaging at the world-renowned Arnold Sports Festival this week in Columbus, Ohio where EVERx launched for the first time ever in 2017. PURA comes away from the Arnold with signed new orders supporting the company's 2019 $5 million revenue goal. As a result of the Arnold event, PURA also now enjoys the potential for new orders from notable and substantial distributors, new partnerships that will accelerate PURA's global reach, and new opportunities specifically in the form of heightened merger and acquisition (M&A) interest. PURA sent five times the amount of EVERx to the Arnold than ever before supplied in the previous two years at the Arnold and still ran out of EVERx before the end of the event. Management attributes the new sales, marketing partnership and M&A opportunities to the increased interest in cannabis products, particularly CBD, since 1. the legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada and 2. the legalization of hemp farming in the United States under the 2018 Farm Act.

EVERx Sales Growth

EVERx is the leading CBD beverage in the sports nutrition market place. Its presence at the Arnold has grown over the last three years to monumental proportions this year. There is no better place for EVERx to be exposed to distributors in the sports nutrition market place. The largest distributors in the industry are sponsors at the Arnold. EVERx won the interest of gym chains, sports nutrition distributors and mega food and beverage distributors with a sports nutrition segment. PURA came away from the Arnold with signed new orders and two mega distributors beginning due diligence on PURA's EVERx beverage. Management plans to make independent announcements in the coming days and weeks about each new sales contract in addition to elaborating on the due diligence progress with the two mega distributors.

PURA recently announced that the company has partnered with North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.(USOTC: USMJ) ("USMJ") to add a B2B eCommerce function onto USMJ's recently launched consumer eCommerce site at www.USMJ.com. The B2B eCommerce function will launch first to provide buyers with the ability to make wholesale purchases of PURA's EVERx CBD Sports Water. PURA has licensed a major customer relationship management (CRM) software solution to build a cannabis industry big data capacity into USMJ's eCommerce site. The CRM empowered cannabis wholesale buyer and retail consumer big data analytics capacity is designed to position USMJ.com as the preeminent cannabis industry online marketplace. The B2B eCommerce site is currently being pilot tested and expected to go live imminently. The B2B launch announcement will include details on the CRM solution and big data capacity.

EVERx Marketing and Brand Building

The Arnold Sports Festival is the leading venue for sports nutrition products around the world. In addition to the annual event in Columbus, Ohio, the Arnold Sports Festival has annual events in Australia, South America, Africa and Europe. In addition to continuing to expand the EVERx brand through the annual Arnold Sports Festival in the United States, PURA will here forward be a part of the Arnold Sports Festival globally. Look for an upcoming announcement about EVERx at its next Arnold Sports Festival event.

PURA Product Development

PURA has licensed a patented cannabis extraction process from Kali-Extracts (USOTC: KALY) ("KALY") for use in its beverages. PURA and KALY are working closely together on the development of a CBD infused beverage with 25 mg of CBD. The general industry standard in the beverage industry is 5 mg. PURA's EVERx is already ahead of most of the industry with 10 mg of CBD. PURA and KALY have been contracted by Generex Biotechnology (OTCBB: GNBT) to produce a private label water under a Generex brand name. A 10mg water is in production. In the meantime, PURA and KALY are working together to introduce a 25 mg version of the Generex private label product.

PURA has more beverages in addition to EVERx starting to hit shelves now. Look for announcements coming soon.

PURA M&A

The legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada last year and the recent legalization of hemp farming in the United States has ignited the market for cannabis investments in addition to heating up the M&A market for cannabis enterprises. The M&A activities of Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) makes almost daily news. CBD infused beverages are topping the list of M&A candidates and PURA's success with EVERx has pushed PURA to the top of numerous target M&A lists. PURA's visibility at the Arnold has moved PURA even further up those target M&A lists. CEO Brian Shibley reports that "hardly a day goes by where we do not receive an M&A inquiry." The company has only so far entertained two of the inquiries, one on behalf of a prominent beverage industry player, and one from a competitor. Mr. Shibley reports PURA is also looking at acquisitions of its own. "We have introduced to our co-packer partner the idea of their company being acquired by PURA." The co-packer acquisition is only a conversation at this stage with more ground to be covered before a formal offer would be advanced, but Mr. Shibley reports, "we are keen on the idea at this moment."

Analyst Speculative Buy Recommendation and $0.25 PPS Target with $0.35 Upside

Goldman Small Cap Research issued a research update on Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) last week recommending a 'speculative-buy' rating with a target price-per-share of $0.25, with noted potential upside to the $0.35 mark.

For more information on Puration, and to visit photos taken at the recent Arnold Sports Festival, visit http://www.purationinc.com

