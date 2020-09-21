Purchase, George & Murphey, P.C. To Sponsor The New Blossoms New Life Foundation's 2020 Charity Fundraiser

ERIE, Pa., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Purchase, George & Murphey, P.C. are pleased to announce that they will partner with and sponsor the New Blossoms New Life Foundation's 2020 charity fundraiser, "This, That, or the Other," a series of weekly raffles taking place via Facebook beginning Sunday, September 27th, and lasting through the end of the year.

The New Blossoms New Life Foundation provides financial assistance and emotional support to couples challenged with infertility with the goal of helping them have a child. New Blossoms New Life Foundation awards grants for costly fertility treatments and provides mentoring, counseling, and community education.

For the 9 million women and 2 million men who are dealing with infertility, the process of diagnosis and treatment can be a long, lonely, difficult path with an enormous psychological impact. There are different options for these couples. In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) or adoption are two options. Unfortunately, these options can be prohibitively expensive for most couples. Some couples go far beyond their financial means, even mortgaging their homes, to pay for these services. In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) has helped many couples conceive, but the process is lengthy, intense and expensive - upwards of $10,000 out-of-pocket. Even more distressful, IVF isn't always successful the first time around.

"Purchase George & Murphey has been with us from the very beginning. We wouldn't be where we are today without their valuable support," said Renea Kovski, founder of New Blossoms New Life.

"It is important to remember that New Blossoms was founded in memory of Maggie Kovski, the beautiful two-year-old daughter of Chris and Renea Kovski who tragically died in 2007," added Eric Purchase. "New Blossoms doesn't just help people struggling with infertility, it is a shining example of how people can take the worst that life has to offer and turn it into an enduring source of help and hope for many others. We're proud to be a small part of the success of New Blossoms New Life."

To learn more about the auction, or to get involved, please visit https://www.facebook.com/newblossomsnewlife/ .

