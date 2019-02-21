Purchasers of Swisher Cigar Products that included certain package promotions may be part of a Class Action

SEATTLE, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration

A class action Settlement has been reached in Podawiltz v. Swisher International Inc., Plaid Pantry, Inc., and Plaid Pantries, Inc., Case No. 16CV27621. This lawsuit alleges that Swisher's national cigarillos advertising campaign was misleading. You are a member of Settlement Class if you purchased Swisher cigar products under any of the following promotions in any of the fifty States, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico: "5 for the price of 3"; "3 for the price of 2"; "buy 1 get 1 free"; "buy 4 get 1 free."

Class Members who submit a valid and complete Claim Form are entitled to receive between two and five vouchers, each with a face value of $1.00 and a two-year expiration date, which can be redeemed at retail for the purchase of Swisher cigar products. Claims will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis, and there will be a cap of $2.5 million on the total dollar value of vouchers distributed under the terms of the Settlement. To complete a Claim Form to receive Settlement benefits go to www.SwisherSweetsSettlement.com, or call 1-833-285-1326 or write: Swisher Sweets Settlement, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91047, Seattle, WA 98111.

Any Class Member who wishes to opt out of the Settlement must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than July 19, 2019. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to receive Settlement benefits.

Any Class Member who has not timely submitted a written request for exclusion from the Settlement, may object to the fairness, reasonableness or adequacy of the Settlement by filing a written objection and mailing it to the lead attorney for the class, Attn: Michael Fuller, OlsenDaines, US Bancorp Tower, 111 SW 5th Ave., Suite 3150, Portland, Oregon 97204, postmarked no later than July 19, 2019.

A hearing will be held on August 9, 2019 at 9:00 am, before the Honorable Kathleen M. Dailey, at the Circuit Court for the State of Oregon for the Multnomah County, Courtroom 736, 1021 SW 4th Avenue, Portland, OR 97204-1123, to determine (i) whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate and should be given final approval; and (ii) whether Plaintiff's Class Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees, reimbursement of expenses, and lead plaintiff incentive award should be granted.

