Purchasing Power® Appoints Robin Holland as Chief Operating Officer

Holland succeeds Elizabeth Halkos, who served many years as a senior executive of the company and COO since 2017. Holland will be based in Atlanta and report directly to Purchasing Power CEO Trey Loughran.

"Robin is an exceptional business leader with a record of building winning teams," said Loughran. "She has a unique combination of broad complex operational leadership combined with a deep knowledge of the employer services ecosystem. Her proven management skills have delivered innovative solutions that created opportunities and service excellence for clients while driving sustainable growth across both B2B and B2C markets. We look forward to Robin's leadership in taking Purchasing Power's operations to new levels of excellence."

"In addition, I want to recognize and thank Elizabeth Halkos for her 13 plus years of leadership and contribution to building Purchasing Power to what it is today," Loughran continued. "We would not be the company we are today without her."

Holland brings more than 20 plus years of operations and sales experience to Purchasing Power. She previously held senior leadership roles at Equifax in sales and operations, where she worked on key industry matters while leading transformation and innovation initiatives that drove efficiencies, improved customer experiences and client satisfaction. Her responsibilities covered both domestic and international operations, including directing teams in Canada, India, The Philippines and Costa Rica.

Her most recent role at Equifax was senior vice president, Employer Services Business for the company's Workforce Solutions, a provider of human resource, compliance, analytics and verification services. Prior to Equifax, Robin had nine years of leadership roles at Mitsubishi Electronics in Operations, Customer Care and Market Research.

Holland earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of La Verne in La Verne, CA. and attended the executive management program at Emory University in Atlanta. With a strong commitment to youth and underserved communities, Holland has developed and taught many consumer education workshops on financial literacy and credit. She also served as past president of the Atlanta Better Business Bureau and is a former member of the Georgia Consortium for Financial Literacy. Additionally, Holland previously served on the board of directors for the Atlanta Tipoff Club, which supports, promotes and celebrates the sport of basketball in Georgia. She has also worked with the Scleroderma Foundation, a national nonprofit health organization dedicated to help fight the challenging autoimmune disease.

