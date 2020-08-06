Purchasing Power® Offers Half-Day PTO for Employees to Vote in General Election

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchasing Power, LLC, an Atlanta-based voluntary benefit company offering the leading employee purchasing program through the convenience of payroll deductions, is offering its 250+ employees an extra half-day of PTO on or before November 3 to encourage voter participation in the 2020 general election. Additionally, no meetings will be scheduled on Election Day so that employees do not have to work around them. Purchasing Power furthermore has joined the Time To Vote national coalition of U.S. companies pledging to accommodate and help enable workers to vote without having to sacrifice a day's pay.

Purchasing Power is adding this corporate-wide half-day off in 2020 in order to provide employees adequate time to make their voices heard in the general election. Even with local election offices offering a variety of ways for citizens to vote, including mail-in ballots and early voting, time to vote and taking the time to learn what is on the ballot can still be an issue for many American workers.

"At this most critical time in our nation's history, we have an important role in supporting our employees' ability to confirm they are registered to vote, have time to study their ballots and navigate the voting process," said Trey Loughran, Purchasing Power CEO. "Only 61% of Americans participated in the 2016 general election. We want to eliminate any barriers that would keep employees from performing their civic duty. We hope that other Atlanta-based companies will make a similar commitment to help enable their employees to make it to the polls."

Time To Vote is a nonpartisan, business-led initiative to help ensure employees across America are able to exercise their right to vote. By joining Time To Vote, CEOs and business owners commit to making accommodations for workers that help enable them to vote, such as paid time off on Election Day, making Election Day a day without meetings or providing resources for mail-in ballots and early voting. There is no cost for companies to join. Businesses interested in Time To Vote can visit www.maketimetovote.org.

Purchasing Power, LLC, is an Atlanta-based voluntary benefit company offering a leading employee purchase program for consumer products and services through payroll deduction. Helping employees achieve financial flexibility, Purchasing Power is available to millions of people through large companies including Fortune 500s, associations and government agencies. Purchasing Power is a Flexpoint Ford, LLC company. For more information, visit www.corp.purchasingpower.com.

