Purchasing Power Unites With Metro Atlanta Chamber To Advance Racial Equity

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchasing Power is proud to be part of a distinguished list of Atlanta companies joining the Metro Atlanta Chamber's (MAC) multi-year, multi-step action plan called ATL Action for Racial Equity. Designed to help address the ongoing effects of systemic racism impacting the Black community, the initiative will leverage the size, scale and expertise of the region's business community. Purchasing Power is one of the first 150 metro Atlanta-based companies to join in the focus on measurable actions across corporate policies, inclusive economic development, education and workforce development.

"As a 'majority-minority' company born and bred 20 years ago in Atlanta, we are proud of our heritage of equality and enthusiastically support the Chamber's efforts to promote leadership in racial equity in our company and our community," said Trey Loughran, CEO of Purchasing Power.

The first step in the ATL Action for Racial Equity plan is a corporate policies focus, which calls on businesses across the region to take concrete actions in the areas of people, talent pipeline and human resources policies. Purchasing Power will look to the initiative's corporate policies playbook as a guide to setting clear goals and implementing specific actions.

"This aligns well with our primary goal to embed DE&I into our existing talent and business processes with a particular focus on talent management, which is most susceptible to unconscious bias," said Racquel Roberts, Purchasing Power Chief People Officer. "Our most important measure is organizational inclusion. We have the help of our B.O.L.D. (Building Opportunities, Leveraging Diversity) Advisory group and our upcoming DE&I dashboard to track our progress along the way."

In the recent announcement of the initiative, MAC president and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick said, "True impact starts with a detailed action plan, commitment, metrics and accountability. Leveraging the size, scale and know-how of Atlanta-based companies to make impactful change is an approach that will fuel our economy and set an example for the nation."

"At Purchasing Power, we embrace diversity, equity and inclusion as core values in the success of our business. By joining this important initiative, we look forward to standing with others committed to action and progress that will make metro Atlanta a more vibrant, equitable and inclusive region," added Loughran.

For more information on ATL Action for Racial Equity powered by the Metro Atlanta Chamber and to take action, visit www.ATLRacialEquity.com.

About Purchasing Power, LLC

Purchasing Power, LLC, is an Atlanta-based voluntary benefit company offering a leading employee purchase program for consumer products and services through payroll deduction. Helping employees achieve financial flexibility, Purchasing Power is available to millions of people through large companies including Fortune 500s, associations and government agencies. Purchasing Power is a Flexpoint Ford, LLC company. For more information, visit www.corp.purchasingpower.com

Purchasing Power is a registered trademark of Purchasing Power, LLC.

©2021 Purchasing Power, LLC. All rights reserved.

