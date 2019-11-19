Purchasing Power's AI-Powered Virtual Agent Wins Top Honor for Excellence in Self-Service

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAction, the top-rated virtual agent solution for contact centers, is pleased to announce its implementation with Purchasing Power was awarded the top honor in "Excellence in Self-Service" by Frost & Sullivan at the 15th Annual Frost & Sullivan Customer Contact Awards.

Brands from around the world competed in the "Big Kahuna" category, recognizing companies for excellence in self-service, including Virtual Assistants, web self-service, interactive voice response, and integrated customer collaboration and support capabilities.

"Conversational AI is the new frontier in customer service but creating frictionless experiences with a machine is not an easy task," said Tiffany Anderson, Director of CX Process & Initiatives at Purchasing Power. "We knew we needed experts in this area, which is why we partnered with SmartAction. Not only did we drive significant cost savings by automating one quarter of our call volume, but we also saw a dramatic rise in our Net Promoter Score. We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our journey."

The Frost & Sullivan Customer Contact Awards are the "People's Choice Awards" of the Customer Service industry, rewarding excellence and outstanding achievement among practitioners and service providers across a broad range of categories.

"In an era marked by constantly changing customer expectations, Frost & Sullivan is thrilled to honor Purchasing Power for continuously pushing the boundaries on what it means to deliver stellar customer service," said Gary Robbins, Senior Partner at Frost & Sullivan. "Not only are these organizations effectively leveraging technology to achieve their goals, they are empowering their teams and cross-functional groups to create a culture where the customer is the driving force of innovation and product excellence."

About Purchasing Power, LLC

Purchasing Power, LLC, is one of the fastest-growing voluntary benefit companies in the industry, offering a leading employee purchase program for consumer products and services as well as providing financial tools and resources to improve employee financial wellness. Headquartered in Atlanta, Purchasing Power is available to millions of people through large companies including Fortune 500s, associations and government agencies. Purchasing Power is a Flexpoint Ford, LLC company. For more information, visit https://corp.purchasingpower.com/.

About SmartAction

SmartAction was founded as an Artificial Intelligence (AI) research company in 2002 and is now the leading provider of AI-powered virtual agents for customer service. SmartAction uses proprietary conversational AI to automate conversations that used to be handled by call center agents over phone, chat, and text. SmartAction has nearly two decades of development in AI, machine learning, and natural language processing/understanding (NLP/NLU) to mimic live agent behavior across hundreds of call types and chats in every industry. SmartAction was recognized by Deloitte as a Tech Fast 500 recipient in 2016, Gartner "Cool Vendor" in 2017, and "The Leader in AI-enhanced Self-service" by Frost & Sullivan in 2018.

