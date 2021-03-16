Purdy Mobility and Toyota launch mobility solution: Subscribe + Drive Powered by Toyota

The app-based service introduces an easy, flexible, and all-inclusive option for customers that are looking for alternatives from owning or leasing a vehicle. Through the mobile app, Subscribe + Drive, allows users to select a vehicle and schedule a delivery. The all-inclusive membership includes the cost of a vehicle, registration, insurance coverage and routine maintenance.

This groundbreaking program has no long-term contracts, a one-time activation fee and may be canceled at any time. Members can switch between vehicles every 60-day period or can choose to stay in a vehicle for as long as they choose.

Purdy Mobility, along with Subscribe + Drive powered by Toyota, continue to deliver 'The Promise of Something Different' through innovative products and solutions for their markets.

For more information on Subscribe + Drive visit www.toyotasubscribeanddrive.com.

About Purdy Mobility

Purdy Mobility is a company that operates dealerships across Texas and offers different mobility solutions like subscription - based programs. PM is part of Purdy Motor Group, which is a business group that is dedicated to the automotive industry and value- added services . Purdy Motor Group, based in Costa Rica, and one of the oldest distributors of Toyota in the world, acquired the Atkinson Group in 2012 . All US operations were rebranded early 2019 to Purdy Mobility, and continues i ts journey to grow and deliver an outstanding experience.

