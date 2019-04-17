Purdy Motor Group Re-Brands Toyota Dealerships and Prepares for Growth

The strategy behind the initiative is to build on the strong culture and 61-year history of the parent organization, headquartered in Costa Rica, intertwined with the energy and spirit of the future being built in the United States, specifically Texas. Purdy Mobility currently operates 3 stores including Bryan College Station Toyota, South Toyota (Dallas, TX), and Huntsville Toyota.

Also under Purdy Mobility is the newly launched vehicle subscription business, YOURDRIVE, currently operating in the Dallas/Ft Worth area. For more information go to www.yourdrivetexas.com or download the YOURDRIVE App to your smartphone.

Laura Ryan, CEO - Purdy Mobility, says the decision for the change was made in early 2018, shortly after she joined the organization, and is the beginning of a series of actions oriented at unifying the corporate philosophy and good practices for both markets.

"The re-branding is part of a new corporate philosophy in the United States. This new vision will align with the best practices and culture of Purdy Motor Group in Costa Rica; and support our promise to consumers and associates. A promise of something different. We exhibit this promise through our actions - we enjoy making people smile and making work fun, we care for our guests and the communities we operate in, and we take responsibility for our actions. Simply put…we provide our guests with a unique experience built around their needs," says Ryan.

An example of Purdy Mobility's commitment to innovation and customer service can be seen with their new Express Store option, currently available through their dealership websites. Purdy Motor Group Costa Rica offers a similar service as part of the digital transformation of the organization. Websites of the stores can be viewed at SouthToyotaPM.com, HuntsvilleToyotaPM.com and BCSToyota.com.

About Purdy Motor Group (PMG)

Purdy Motor is a business group dedicated to the automotive industry and the value-added services that complement them. Purdy Motor was founded on January 7, 1957 and is the fourth oldest distributor of Toyota in the world. In Costa Rica PMG sells the following brands: Toyota, Lexus and Hino. Since its inception, the organization has focused on implementing innovative and technological processes within its services. It is the only Costa Rican company with a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ and is the only certified automotive company with the country branded Esencial Costa Rica. Additionally, it was the first Carbon Neutral certified car company in Latin America and the only Carbon Neutral company in Costa Rica with its own sump.

