Pure Aqua Builds Industrial Desalination Systems for Saudi Arabia

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S.-based Pure Aqua has designed and manufactured two desalination systems that produce a total of 3,600 m3/day and are capable of handling extremely high TDS (up to 45,000mg/l). Our industrial water treatment systems incorporate the usage of high-rejection RO technology, energy recovery and advanced PLC control systems. The benefits that our systems provide are high dependability, productivity, and high-quality product water at minimal operating cost.

Industrial Desalination Systems for Saudi Arabia

Pure Aqua offers a wide range of industrial water treatment systems to water-scarce countries such as Saudi Arabia.

Our engineering team takes a great deal of time and effort into manufacturing state-of-the-art systems with maximum efficiency. Precision and secure design of our desalination units ensure the safety and long-term equipment life of the membranes and overall system performance.

Pure Aqua manufactures pre-engineered and customized water purification systems including:

All our systems are engineered and manufactured in the USA.

Media Contact:

Maher Aghasi

Phone: 714.432.9996

Email: sales@pureaqua.com

Related Images

industrial-desalination-systems.jpg

Industrial Desalination Systems for Saudi Arabia

Industrial Desalination Systems for Saudi Arabia

SOURCE Pure Aqua, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.pureaqua.com

