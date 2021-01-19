Pure Beauty Award in London Votes Eavara Organic Skin Care Best New Natural Face Product

KAPA'AU, Hawaii, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eavara Natural and Organic Skin Care's Anti-Aging Eye Serum has been named the Gold Winner as the Best New Natural Face Product by the Pure Beauty Awards in London.

"The Pure Beauty Awards are the most recognized and respected event in the beauty calendar. With hundreds of entries to choose from, the Pure Beauty judging panel had the difficult task in London 2020", Pure Beauty's Features Editor Sarah Parsons said. Other Pure Beauty Award finalists and winners include the beauty giants Murad, Korres, Dr. Russo and St. Moriz. - #PureBeautyAwards.

"Eavara is breaking new ground in the skin care industry," co-founder Samara Mitchell said in a recent interview. "Our commitment is to carefully select organic botanical ingredients that meet our rigorous scientific criteria. We meticulously evaluate each formula for quality, potency, and effectiveness," continued Mitchell.

"Eavara uses organic, anti-aging, anti-wrinkle botanical ingredients for our products that have been shown to visibly diminish fine lines and wrinkles. We use organic ingredients without harsh chemical or toxic ingredients. And Eavara is cruelty-free and offers a Lifetime "Forever" Guarantee" on all of our products," resumed Samara Mitchell.

Eavara has earned other prestigious awards and has established a partnership with Dr. Laurie Steelsmith N.D., L.Ac, one of the most respected and well-known naturopathic physicians in the U.S. Co-author of two, bestselling books (Great Sex, Naturally and Natural Choices for Women's Health), she is also the Medical Director and Founder of Steelsmith Natural Health Center in Honolulu.

"Eavara deserves their awards. I support Eavara's clinically validated natural and organic botanical formulas to revitalize skin to reduce the effects of aging. And for me, I would only endorse a company whose formulas are paraben and cruelty free." said Dr. Steelsmith.

Widely recognized as a vital voice for women's health, Dr. Laurie Steelsmith has appeared on CNN, Health Watch, USA Today, WebMD, Shape, Woman's Day and Fox and NBC affiliates.

Eavara's products include an Age Defying Moisturizer, Anti-Aging Eye and Firming Serums, Botanical Facial Cleanser, Discover Paradise Day & Night Creams. Natural ingredients harvested from local Hawaiian farmers are hand-selected to ensure the highest possible level of quality and effectiveness, without harsh chemicals.

