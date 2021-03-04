Pure Craft CBD Launches Nano CBD Infused Broad Spectrum Vegan Gummies

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Craft CBD, a new CBD brand that has harnessed nanotechnology to make premium CBD products with greater bioavailability, has launched Nano CBD Infused Broad Spectrum Vegan Gummies.

Pure Craft CBD Nano Infused Vegan Broad Spectrum 4-Count Gummies Pure Craft CBD Nano Infused Vegan Broad Spectrum Gummies

Pure Craft CBD's vegan gummies are infused with highly nano-optimized hemp to provide the best absorption for maximum results. To ensure that everyone has a chance to experience its vegan gummies, Pure Craft CBD is launching a "Try-Before-You-Buy" program to try its gummies for free at no risk! For a limited time only, customers will receive a 4-count of the gummies in assorted fruit flavors for free when paying for the shipping of $1.95. To get a free 4-count of Pure Craft CBD's vegan gummies, visit https://freegummies.purecraftcbd.com/.

The gummies, each infused with 25mg of Pure Craft CBD's nano-optimized broad-spectrum CBD, are handcrafted in-house and are convenient, reliable and effective. Pure Craft CBD focuses not only on absorption by nano-optimizing its broad-spectrum CBD, but also ensures that the product does not have a bitter and leafy aftertaste.

The Nano CBD Infused Broad Spectrum Vegan Gummies featuring assorted fruit flavors are also available for purchase. The 30-count jar is $55 and they can also be purchased in a bundle of three 30-count jars for $123.75. The gummies are available for purchase at https://purecraftcbd.com/collections/gummies.

"At Pure Craft CBD, we have precisely formulated our Nano CBD Infused Vegan Broad Spectrum Gummies with the end user in mind," said Jason Navarrete, an 18-year cannabis industry veteran who is CEO, owner and founder of Pure Craft CBD. "In order to ensure the best quality, we create these gummies in-house with our United States-grown Nano-Optimized Broad-Spectrum CBD rather than outsourcing them and spraying them with CBD isolate oil. Customers will taste and feel the difference with these gummies, and that's why we are giving them away for free with no strings attached!"

Pure Craft CBD products are 90% bio-available, where most CBD companies offer products that are no more than 18% bio-available. Being highly bio-available means Pure Craft CBD's products enter the body at a much quicker rate that's more effective than other products because they are highly nanotized, broken down into particles that the body can absorb immediately.

All Pure Craft CBD products are vegan and come with third-party lab COAs (Certificates of Analysis), so consumers know exactly what's in them and how they were tested.

Pure Craft CBD worked closely with MIT researchers to cultivate the cannabis and develop its line of products, which includes nano-optimized broad spectrum water-soluble CBD tinctures, soft gels, vegan gummies, CBD water soluble tinctures with melatonin, CBD pet tinctures and CBD broad spectrum oils.

For more information about Pure Craft CBD's line, visit www.PureCraftCBD.com.

About Pure Craft CBD:

Pure Craft CBD believes in a "seed-to-sale" philosophy to offer high-quality products consistently made with full transparency. Its mission is to lead the industry in bringing high-quality hemp cannabidiol (CBD)-based products to the marketplace and educate the world on the benefits of hemp extract. Its product line includes nano-optimized broad spectrum water-soluble CBD tinctures along with soft gels, vegan gummies, CBD with melatonin, CBD pet tincture, and CBD broad spectrum oil. For more information, visit https://purecraftcbd.com/.

Contact:

Durée & Company, PR Consultant

954-723-9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE Pure Craft CBD